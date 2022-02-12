Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,600 shares, a growth of 2,294.7% from the January 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $12.89 on Friday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42.

JBAXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Societe Generale lowered Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

