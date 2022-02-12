Jump Financial LLC Buys 28,212 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 249.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,218,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,140,000 after buying an additional 236,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,299,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 229,346 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 12.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 159,076 shares during the last quarter. 43.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 132.31% and a negative net margin of 1,386.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $1,240,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,010,919.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,678,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,698. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

