Jump Financial LLC Has $44,000 Holdings in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Evogene worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. Evogene Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Evogene had a negative return on equity of 40.83% and a negative net margin of 3,013.61%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Evogene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

