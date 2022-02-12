Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 29,666 Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 6,865.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,583,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after buying an additional 5,503,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jaguar Health by 188.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 193.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,790,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 25.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,334,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 472,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 25.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,492 shares in the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.67 on Friday. Jaguar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 973.74% and a negative return on equity of 183.74%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Jaguar Health Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.