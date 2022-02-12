Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 280 ($3.79) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JUP. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.79) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Jupiter Fund Management to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.67) to GBX 290 ($3.92) in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

LON JUP opened at GBX 226.40 ($3.06) on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of GBX 221.40 ($2.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.40 ($4.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 244.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 254.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

