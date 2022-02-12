Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $8.64. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 14,553 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,621 shares of company stock worth $191,881. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

The firm has a market cap of $772.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

