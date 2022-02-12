Kate Ringrose Acquires 189 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) insider Kate Ringrose acquired 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £149.31 ($201.91).

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 79.10 ($1.07) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.93. Centrica plc has a one year low of GBX 45.21 ($0.61) and a one year high of GBX 80 ($1.08). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 71.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.51) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 85.67 ($1.16).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

