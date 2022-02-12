Kearny Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,158 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 15,314% compared to the average daily volume of 14 call options.

In other news, Director John F. Regan sold 7,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $49,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,150 shares of company stock valued at $268,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,827,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,336,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 175,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 20.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 123,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 71,844 shares in the last quarter. 63.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $999.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.78. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

