Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.080-$4.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kellogg also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.20-4.24 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE K opened at $63.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.