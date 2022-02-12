Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.080-$4.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kellogg also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.20-4.24 EPS.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.22.
NYSE K opened at $63.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $68.60.
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kellogg (K)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.