Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-4.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.13. Kellogg also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.080-$4.120 EPS.

NYSE K traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,529,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,741. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.64. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.22.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

