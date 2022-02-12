Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Kelly Services posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

KELYA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 116,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,355. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Director Donald R. Parfet bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $31,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,824 shares of company stock valued at $171,291 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 27,502 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

