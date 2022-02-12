Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Kemper worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 45.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 29.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.27%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

