KeyCorp Comments on DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRH. Raymond James cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,735,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,972,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 204,242 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,268,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 28,258 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,640,000 after purchasing an additional 266,042 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

