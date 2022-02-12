KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KEY. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered KeyCorp to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.76.

NYSE:KEY opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

