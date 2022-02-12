Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KGSPY traded down $3.14 on Friday, reaching $104.50. 1,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $126.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($136.78) to €115.00 ($132.18) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €88.00 ($101.15) to €85.00 ($97.70) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

