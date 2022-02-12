Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Kite Realty Group Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 46.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 122.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

KRG remained flat at $$21.66 during trading hours on Friday. 1,789,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,986. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 166.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 185,637 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRG. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

