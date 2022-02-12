Kleros Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Kleros has a total market cap of $57.45 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.0925 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kleros has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00009880 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000113 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.41 or 0.00462004 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,329,482 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

