Klever Market Capitalization Tops $80.22 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Klever coin can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $80.22 million and $673,184.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00044529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.87 or 0.06868540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,679.45 or 1.00156641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00047284 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00049234 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.