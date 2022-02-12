Knowles (NYSE:KN) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $21.42, but opened at $23.20. Knowles shares last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 11,197 shares changing hands.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KN. StockNews.com downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Knowles by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 2.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 6.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Knowles by 6.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83.

About Knowles (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

