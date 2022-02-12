Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Position Reduced by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156,786 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 107.8% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 70.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 563,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after buying an additional 46,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 34.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 50,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $208,000. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PHG opened at $33.66 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.23.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

PHG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. ING Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. HSBC raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($59.20) to €46.00 ($52.87) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

