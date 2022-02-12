Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Shares Sold by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. cut its stake in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Kraton makes up 7.3% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned approximately 0.62% of Kraton worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraton by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,046,000 after acquiring an additional 159,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,532,000 after purchasing an additional 34,076 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,810,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 81.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 158,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. Kraton Co. has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

