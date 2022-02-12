KT (NYSE:KT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of KT (NYSE:KT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

NYSE:KT opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. KT has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in KT by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 56,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of KT by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 23,104 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of KT by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 153,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,699,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of KT by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 237,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares in the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

