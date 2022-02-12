Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

KUASF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kuaishou Technology from $94.75 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Kuaishou Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kuaishou Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kuaishou Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Kuaishou Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

KUASF stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. Kuaishou Technology has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

