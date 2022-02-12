Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Down 88.4% in January

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the January 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KHNGY traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,059. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.86. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $78.44.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KHNGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 339 to CHF 270 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.20.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.