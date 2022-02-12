Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Down 88.4% in January

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the January 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
KHNGY traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,059. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.86. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $78.44.
Several research firms have recently commented on KHNGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 339 to CHF 270 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.20.
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
