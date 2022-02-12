Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 20,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 63,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $114.72 million and a P/E ratio of -32.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter. Kuke Music had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kuke Music during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kuke Music during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Kuke Music in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

