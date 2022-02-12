KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.14% of KVH Industries worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 13.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. 51.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVHI stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $159.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of KVH Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

