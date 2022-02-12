Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $320.40.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 865 shares of company stock valued at $251,477. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.26. 1,705,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $230.89 and a one year high of $317.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

