Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

NYSE LADR opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a quick ratio of 94.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 88.78 and a beta of 2.09. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at $86,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

