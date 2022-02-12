L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Down 76.2% in January

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the January 15th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIQUY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($206.90) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L’Air Liquide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,314,000 after buying an additional 122,374 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,280,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $36.29.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

