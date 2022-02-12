L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Down 76.2% in January

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the January 15th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIQUY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($206.90) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L’Air Liquide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,314,000 after buying an additional 122,374 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,280,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
