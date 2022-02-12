Lake Street Capital Lowers Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Price Target to $6.00

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Quantum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Quantum has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $174.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Quantum by 115.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Quantum during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.