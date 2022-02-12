Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 765 ($10.34) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.49) to GBX 900 ($12.17) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 825 ($11.16) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 792.86 ($10.72).

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 794.80 ($10.75) on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 604.40 ($8.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 822.40 ($11.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 774.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 732.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.89%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($10.13), for a total transaction of £321,987.61 ($435,412.59).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

