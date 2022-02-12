Landshare (LAND) Market Capitalization Tops $3.74 Million

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, Landshare has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Landshare has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $77,107.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landshare coin can now be bought for $2.17 or 0.00005142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00037580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00103943 BTC.

Landshare Profile

Landshare (LAND) is a coin. It was first traded on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,797,006 coins and its circulating supply is 1,723,111 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Landshare

