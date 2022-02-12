Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.60.

LSTR stock opened at $155.09 on Tuesday. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $147.24 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.57.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

