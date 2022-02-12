Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading Up 8%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s share price was up 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.45 and last traded at $73.67. Approximately 13,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 757,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LPI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.87.

In related news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

