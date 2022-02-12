Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.27. 1,964,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,800. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $19.02.

In other news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $50,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 3,860.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

