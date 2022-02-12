Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.32

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.32 and traded as high as C$24.44. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$24.01, with a volume of 34,042 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$683.20 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.