Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Get Leslie's alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LESL. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Leslie’s stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $31.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.