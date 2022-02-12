Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) Shares Purchased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Levere were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levere during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Levere in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Levere in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Levere in the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Levere in the 2nd quarter valued at about $978,000. 42.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LVRA opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Levere

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

