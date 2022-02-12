LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Stock Price Down 8.5%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG)’s share price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 30,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 51,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The company has a market cap of C$35.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59.

About LexaGene (CVE:LXG)

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

