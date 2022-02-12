LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Stock Price Down 8.5%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG)’s share price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 30,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 51,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
The company has a market cap of C$35.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59.
About LexaGene (CVE:LXG)
Further Reading
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for LexaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.