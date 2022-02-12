LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) PT Raised to $3.70

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.73.

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.96 million, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.30. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.46.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,344,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 120,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

