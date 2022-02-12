Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.55-11.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.73. Linde also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.550-$11.850 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $356.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $359.13.

LIN traded down $14.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,209,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,312. The stock has a market cap of $151.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.31. Linde has a 52 week low of $241.88 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Linde stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Linde worth $570,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

