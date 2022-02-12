Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.700-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.550-$11.850 EPS.

NYSE LIN opened at $294.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.37 and its 200 day moving average is $318.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a 12 month low of $241.88 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $151.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $359.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Linde stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Linde worth $570,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

