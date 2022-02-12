LiquidApps Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $946.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $946.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000778 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 109.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00053973 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.