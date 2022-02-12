Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) EVP Buys $362,081.25 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) EVP William L. Williams III bought 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.37 per share, for a total transaction of $362,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $60.31. 171,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,148. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.62. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

