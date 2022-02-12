Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) EVP Buys $362,081.25 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) EVP William L. Williams III bought 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.37 per share, for a total transaction of $362,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $60.31. 171,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,148. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.62. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $99.89.
Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.
About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
