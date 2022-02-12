LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Cut to $63.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RAMP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $42.87 on Thursday. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -84.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.21.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. FMR LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 11.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,397,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,740,000 after purchasing an additional 81,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,680,000 after purchasing an additional 58,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

