LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,454 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

LKQ stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.60. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $60.43.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

