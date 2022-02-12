LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,084 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,422 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,195 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,538 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,141,000 after acquiring an additional 725,697 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.60. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

