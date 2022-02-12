Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,689 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $150,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.

NYSE:LMT opened at $396.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $398.85.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

