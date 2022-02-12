Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 123,547 shares.The stock last traded at $6.28 and had previously closed at $6.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $754.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $183.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 21.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

