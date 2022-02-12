London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 129,728 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 129,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,357,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 133.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $168.64 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.10.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

